Priyanka Chopra doesnt want her career to be defined by Indian roots Web Desk | February 03, 2021 Priyanka Chopra opened up about Hollywood offering stereotypical roles due to culture

Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to be defined by Indian culture

Priyanka Chopra got candid about how she did not let her Indian roots affect her chances in Hollywood.

The White Tiger star said to Elle UK, “I came in and I said, 'I don’t mind putting my head down, working, auditioning, learning how to speak in an American accent.' I wanted to play parts. I don’t want to be defined by where I come from. I want to play leads”.

While talking about the roles offered to her in Hollywood Chopra stated, “I don’t want to do the extra Indian accent. If my character was born and brought up in the UK or in the US, why would she speak like that? Why would you wear a bindi? It’s a silly, stereotypical thing".

"I defied a lot of that and now, I’m reaching a point in Hollywood where my culture is my asset instead of my definition” she added.