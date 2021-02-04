Urmila Matondkar claps back at trolls who call her aunty Web Desk | February 04, 2021 'I want to tell all of them with folded hands ‘if you are trying to make me feel bad about it, I am not!' says Urmila

Bollywood's stunner actress, Urmila Matondkar is celebrating her birthday today.

Over the course of her years in the film industry, the Chamma Chamma star has never let trolls get to her and as she turns 47, the actress is living up to her reputation.

Talking to Hindustan Times in a recent interview, Urmila said no amount of criticism on her age bothers her.

“In fact, when sometimes people try and troll me by calling me ‘aunty’, I want to tell all of them with folded hands ‘if you are trying to make me feel bad about it, I am not!" said Urmila.

For the actress, age is just a number. What matters is how much value she has added to all these years.

"I think each one of those years, as long as it’s adding a lot to your life, bringing more in terms of life itself, it’s glorious!,” says the actor," she concluded.

