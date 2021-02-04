Sanjay Dutts daughter Trishala Dutt talks about self-worth Web Desk | February 04, 2021 'He treated me like trash,' she says

Sanjay Dutt's daughter,Trishala,reveals an emotional period in her life.

In a recent Ask Me session on her Instagram Story, Sanju Baba's eldest child reveals about a toxic relationship she once had.

“He treated me like trash. Obviously. And everyday I thought ‘he's just having a bad day’ - ‘Well, he's going through a lot so it's okay’ ‘maybe tomorrow will be better’. And it never got better. It got worse,” she said in her story.



The star kid was emotionally abused to an extent that she started taking off from friends and social media.

“So, I stopped hanging out with my friends to prove I'm loyal while he continued living his life and kept going out with his friends! And you know what? He treated me like [expletive] regardless if I stayed home or went out lol," she continued.



After much efforts and a lot of soul searching, Trishala made her way out of the toxicity.

"I owned up to my own toxic behavior which was not standing up for myself and allowing him to treat me the way he did. I chose to accept that. And shame on me. But, I've grown, learned, and here I am today. Yay," she concluded.