Netizens are in love with Parineeti Chopras The Girl On The Train trailer: See photos

Netizens are in love with Parineeti Chopra's 'The Girl On The Train' trailer: See Photos

Parineeti Chopra has left fans spellbound with The Girl On The Train official trailer.

The movie, that is all set to release on streaming giant Netflix, launched its trailer on Wednesday and fans cannot stop talking about it.

The star-studded cast of Parineeti's next also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary of Bulbbul fame.



After the trailer release, netizens jumped on the bandwagon and expressed their thoughts on the cinematic piece.

One Twitter user even went on to say: "Got goosebumps! Can't wait to catch it on the first day! #TheGirlOnTheTrain #TGOTT."

