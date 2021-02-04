Netizens compare Ayeza Khan with Gulsim Ali in new collaboration Web Desk | February 04, 2021 Ayeza Khan and Turkish actress Gulsim Ali have recently collaborated with Pakistani designer Maria Butt

Maria.B has brought both Turkey and Pakistan under one roof.

Ayeza Khan and Turkish actress Gulsim Ali have recently collaborated with Pakistani designer Maria B. for her new collection.

The designer's label invited Gulsim Ali aka. Alishan Khatun from Dirilis:Etrugrul to shoot for the brand. Ayeza Khan, on the other hand, flew all the way to Turkey for the same shoot.

The official Instagram page of the label has now shared some ethereal pictures from the recent project.

"The flag-bearers of unity, the nation's sweethearts, dolled up head-to-toe in our coveted Lawn'21 collection!" read the caption.





After looking at the pictures, hawk-eyed fans could not help but compare Ayeza Khan and Gulsim Ali in the photos.

Take a look: