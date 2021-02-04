Minal Khans daily dose of vitamins has a special addition: Most importantly vitamin A

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are the most adorable couple in town.
In a recent photo shared by the Qismat actress, beau Ahsan could not stop gushing over his lady love.
Donning an Adidas sweatshirt, Minal posed alongside her orange juice as she captioned: "Taking Vitamin C and vitamin D together."
The actress looked a total eye-candy in black sunglasses as she sat against the warm sun.
Amongst many who showered love to the 22-year-old star, the Pyar Key Sadqay actor and Minal's 'special someone' did not shy away from posting a cryptic yet flirtatious comment.
“& most importantly vitamin A”. In response Minal gave a heartfelt reply to Mohsin as she wrote “Carrying with me”.
Take a look:
