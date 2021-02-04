Minal Khans daily dose of vitamins has a special addition: Most importantly vitamin A Web Desk | February 04, 2021 In a recent photo posted by the Qismat actress, beau Ahsan could not stop gushing over his lady love

Minal Khan's daily dose of vitamins has a special edition:' most importantly vitamin A'

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are the most adorable couple in town.

In a recent photo shared by the Qismat actress, beau Ahsan could not stop gushing over his lady love.

Donning an Adidas sweatshirt, Minal posed alongside her orange juice as she captioned: "Taking Vitamin C and vitamin D together."

The actress looked a total eye-candy in black sunglasses as she sat against the warm sun.





Amongst many who showered love to the 22-year-old star, the Pyar Key Sadqay actor and Minal's 'special someone' did not shy away from posting a cryptic yet flirtatious comment.

“& most importantly vitamin A”. In response Minal gave a heartfelt reply to Mohsin as she wrote “Carrying with me”.



