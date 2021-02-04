Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari drives husband Mahmood Choudhry to Garhi Khuda Baksh Web Desk | February 04, 2021 Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Choudhry visits Benazir Bhutto grave in Garhi Khuda Baksh

Newlywed Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and her husband Mahmood Chaudhry recently visited the Bhutto mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Baksh, Larkana. On Wednesday, Bakhtawar shared snaps of their trip on her Instagram account.

The eldest daughter of the former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari shared a selfie with husband enroute to Larkana where she could be seen driving the car. The picture went viral among her supporters on the internet.

In one of the selfies captured by Mahmood, Bakhtawar could be seen driving a car while her husband could be seen sitting next to her.

The couple could be seen laying wreaths on the grave of Bakhtawar’s mother Benazir Bhutto. Bakhtawar also shared some pictures from their trip on her Twitter account, in which Mahmood and Bakhtawar could be seen reciting the Qur'an and offering Fateha.

The couple tied the knot in Karachi on January 29.