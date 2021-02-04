Priyanka Chopra Jonas praises Parineeti Chopra after watching ‘The Girl On Train trailer Web Desk | February 04, 2021 Priyanka Chopra Jonas hails Parineeti Chopra's stunning act in upcoming film '‘The Girl On Train’ trailer

While Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra has been off the big screen for quite a time, the actress has recently stunned everyone with her intense performance in her upcoming Netflix film, The Girl On The Train.

The trailer of the upcoming thriller dropped on Wednesday and Parineeti’s intense avatar has taken the internet by storm. The Ishaqzaade actress has been lauded for her performance by the netizens and now, it is her sister and superstar Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, who has taken to social media to give a shoutout to her cousin for her performance in the trailer.

The global star took to her Instagram to express her love and excitement after she saw the trailer and was left in awe of her cousin’s performance. The Sky Is Pink starpraised her intense act in the trailer. She shared the trailer on her Instagram story and wrote, "Wow parineetichopra SO looking forward to this," she added applause emoticons in her caption as well.

The trailer has been also lauded by netizens. The Girl on The Train is an adaptation of the best-selling novel under the same name and an official adaptation of Emily Blunt's Hollywood film.

The film also stars Avinash Tiwary, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles. The film is slated to premiere on February 26, 2021, on Netflix. Watch the trailer here.







