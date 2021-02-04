John Abraham teams up with Abhishek Bachchan for hit Malayalam movie remake Web Desk | February 04, 2021 John Abraham collaborates with Abhishek Bachchan for the Hindi remake of hit Malayalam movie

Bollywood’s iconic and most dashing action duo Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham have finally announced to share the screens together with the remake of blockbuster Malayalam hit movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

After the successful releases including Dhoom and Dostana, the two handsome hunks of B-town have finally called for a reunion with the Hindi remake of Malayalam hit movie.

As per Indian media outlet Pinkvilla, the actor and producer Abraham has acquired the Hindi remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. He has recently announced that he will produce the film once the COVID-19 pandemic situation gets better.

A source revealed to the outlet that, “John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan have been trying to collaborate on a film again ever since the release of Dostana. However, nothing really materialized. Ayyappanum Koshiyum is finally a quintessential two hero film that does justice to their persona and gives equal standing to both John and Abhishek. They have started a conversation on the film and the paperwork should be done soon.”

The original hit film stars Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead. The film was a big hit and was released right before the lockdown was announced in 2020. For the unversed, the story revolves around the conflict between Koshy Kurien (Prithviraj), an influential and wealthy ex-Havildar and Ayyappan Nair (Biju Menon), a Sub-inspector in Attappadi.