Hadiqa Kiani opens up about her choice of acting in latest drama serial Web Desk | February 04, 2021 Hadiqa Kiani talks about her acting debut in drama serial 'Raqeeb Se'

Prominent Pakistani singer and philanthropist Hadiqa Kiani has ruled over the hearts for decades with her melodious voice. She has recently marked her acting debut with her promising performance in drama serial Raqeeb Se.

While talking about her recent venture in the drama industry, the Hona Tha Pyar singer talked in an Instagram chat session about why she chose to enter in the world of acting.





“I am doing acting because I wanted to challenge myself. The character of Sakina is representative of a layer deep within me. I’m barely scratching the surface of that layer right now,” said the Boohey Bariyan singer.

“Every human has many layers and with Sakina, I am searching a layer of myself, discovering it. I’m looking for myself. The more I absorb this character the more I realise how much pain and resilience it has.”

Kiani, 46, has played the part of Sakina in the latest drama serial. Sakina belongs to a rural village and has been a victim of domestic abuse.





She then concluded by saying that, “The cast is very supportive in every way – script, rehearsals, scenes, etc. They are there for me. I have been doing music videos for 24 years but I had not seen the world of acting before this. I am not Hadiqa Kiani, I’m Sakina on the set.”





Raqeeb Se cast also includes veteran actors Nouman Ejaz, Sania Saeed, Iqra Aziz and Faryal Mehmood. The drama serial has been penned by Bee Gul and directed by Kashif Nisan.