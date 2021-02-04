Amna Ilyas starrer short film ‘Gulabo leaves fans with mixed response Web Desk | February 04, 2021 Amna Ilyas starrer short film ‘Gulabo’ leaves fans confused

Renowned Pakistani model and actress Amna Ilyas has been entertaining her fans and audiences with her unique choices of on-screens characters. Her recent interesting and thought-provoking Instagram videos are proof that the talented actress has a lot more potential to offer to the screen.

Recently, the Baaji actress took the opportunity to try her luck with her latest short film for the digital channel SEE Prime. Ilyas's short film titled Gulabo has been released and the film has collected mixed reviews from the audience.





Gulabo offers the love story with a different touch of cinematography. As the official description of the film reads, “To love is to possess… To possess is to lose,” on the channel, Ilyas can be seen playing the character of possessive new wife named Gulabo, who is madly in love with her husband, Behzaad (played by Ali Raza). The story revolves around the beautiful couple, who unfortunately falls for a misunderstanding created by Gulabo’s neighbor and childhood friend as she planted a doubt that Gulabo’s husband has been cheating on her.

The 15-minute running time Gulabo offers a good story. However, the abrupt ending and dramatic scenes between Ilyas and Raza may have confused the audience a little with the actual message of the film.

Gulabo is a film by Shahid Nizami and also stars Najma Kifayat alongside Ilyas and Ali Raza

Watch the short film here:







