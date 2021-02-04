Zahid Ahmed hints that nepotism will take over the drama industry in future Web Desk | February 04, 2021 Zahid Ahmed hints nepotism will take over the drama industry in future

Popular Pakistani actor Zahid Ahmed has been showbiz industry’s versatile actor. He has given some of his career’s best outstanding acting performances in drama serials. He has recently won the Lux Style Award for the best actor in critics choice for his remarkable acting in drama serial Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb.

Undoubtedly, Ahmed is one of the acclaimed actors in the country. Being an avid social media user, the Zara Yaad Kar actor enjoys a big number of fans and followers on the social media platforms.

Ahmed has recently shared a picture with his son with a caption saying “Day out with my boy Zayan.”

Not just the father-son duo enjoyed a great day out but, Ahmed has predicted that his son might too follow his footsteps in the showbiz industry. Sharing his adorable picture with his son on Instagram stories, he wrote that his son is also a natural actor (Future Nepotism expected).





Ahmed’s fans and Insta followers showered love on his post as for them, it will be a delightful treat to see their talented actor’s son joining the industry someday in the future.