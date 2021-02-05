Neha Dhupia was fat-shamed during pregnancy for gaining 25 kilos Web Desk | February 05, 2021 ' You feel weird when you see yourself,' says Neha

Neha Dhupia had to listen to ruthless comments in her pregnancy days.

The actress, who gave birth to daughter Mehr in November 2018, was fat-shamed by people around her when she conceived her baby.

“You have this beautiful life that you are carrying inside you and suddenly, life is outside, you feel weird when you see yourself. Being in the public eye, everyone is not fortunate enough that we go through pregnancy where they don’t put on weight. I put on 23-25 kilos,” she told Bollywood Bubble.



The 40-year-old actress shared that people were cruel enough to say that her career has 'come to a halt'.

But Neha did not let the haters get in her head and used her time in lockdown to lose those extra Kilos.



“During lockdown, one of the things that I did was not worry about what people said about me but I took those eight months to lose 21 kilos,” she said.

