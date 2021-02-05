Bilal Saeed issues his side of the story after violent viral video

Bilal Saeed explains his reasons for slapping the woman in a surfaced viral video.
Elaborating what he did was just self-defense, the singer gave a glimpse of how the couple destroyed his house.
“Violence against anyone whether man or woman is wrong but It is my right to protect myself and my loved ones if I am physically and verbally harmed and threatened.”
He shared the video of vandalism at his home and captioned it, “This is just a glimpse of what I have suffered.”
“I never spoke about it. People should know that being famous is not a privilege but in fact can be problematic sometimes. I believe in bodily autonomy and safety for all. Violence against anyone whether man or woman is wrong but It is my right to protect myself and my loved ones if I am physically and verbally harmed and threatened.”
“I am not proud of engaging in a physical fight but I am only human and it was a reaction to all the torture I suffered. I am sorry that my fans had to see this side of me and I do not intend to support or promote violence."
For the unversed, Bilal Saeed was recently spotted getting physically violent with a couple outside his house in Lahore. Surrounded by the Dolphin Force, the singer could not seem to contain his anger as he went on to kick the woman.
{{excerpt}}