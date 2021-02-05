See Ranveer Singhs adorable birthday wish for Varun Sharma from the sets of Cirkus Web Desk | February 05, 2021 Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Rohit Shetty gathered to celebrate the day

See Ranveer Singh's adorable birthday wish for Varun Sharma on the sets of Cirkus

Ranveer Singh celebrated his 'pyaare' Varun Sharma's birthday with a bombastic picture.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, the Simmba actor shared a photo of the star-studded cast from his upcoming Rohit Shetty film, Cirkus

"Happy birthday to Sabka Pyaara, Laadla Dulara fukravarun ! Good times on the #Cirkus set with the crazy bunch jacquelinef143 hegdepooja Biggest thanks to Bossman itsrohitshetty for treating us to an epic cake party with special guest Dulhe Raja," captioned Ranveer.



Fans could see Ranveer Singh,Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes and Rohit Shetty striking crazy poses for the camera.Also joined by new 'Dulhe Raja' Varun Dhawan, the picture was quite the definition of fun and frolic.

