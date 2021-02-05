Feroze Khan thanks Abdullah Kadwani,Asad Qureshi for Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 Web Desk | February 05, 2021 'Talent that they put so painstakingly in every scene, goes unmatched to date,' says Feroze

Feroze Khan thanks Abdullah Kadwani,Asad Qureshi for 'Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3'

After co-star Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan has also penned a loving note before his last day on the sets ofKhuda Aur Muhabbat 3.

Hailing the producer-director duo, Feroze Khan was all-praises for Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi for an epic drama.

"These two media moguls of our industry abdullah.kadwani asadaqureshi have tirelessly worked to bring to our screens, a profoundly intense and record breaking work of entertainment that leaves us in deep awe," he captioned.





The Khaani actor also talked about the bond he shares with Kadwani and Qureshi, says that he is blessed to have worked with them.

"The zeal, care, and talent that they put so painstakingly in every scene, goes unmatched to date.The great camaraderie among us is a blessing to me,"" wrote Feroze.