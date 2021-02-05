Parineeti Chopra has an emotional reaction to the love after The Girl On The Train trailer Web Desk | February 05, 2021 'Thank you - from the entire team. Our hearts are full,' she says

Parineeti Chopra has an adorable reaction to the love after 'The Girl On The Train' trailer

Parineeti Chopra is having the time of her life.

With The Girl On The Train trailer breaking records, the Chopra sister is speculated to bag a big hit this year.

While some called the trailer 'Dhamakedaar', others deemed the movie to be Parineeti's best work so far.

Amid all the overwhelming and loved-up reactions from fans and the fraternity, Parineeti took to her Instagram and offered gratitude.

"ME WHEN I SEE THE REACTIONS TO THE TRAILER (have charged my phone 4 times since yesterday). Thank you - from the entire team. Our hearts are full," wrote Parineeti.





The Girl On The Train will stream on Netflix from Feb 26, 2020. The movie also starts Aditi Rao Hyderi, Kriti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari.