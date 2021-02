Alia Bhatt talks about the power of silence in new photo Web Desk | February 05, 2021 'I want to write a novel about silence,' Alia quotes

Alia Bhatt talks about the power of 'silence' in new photo

Alia Bhatt displays a new side of her personality in new photo.

Talking about the power of silence, the actress shared a still from her makeup room as she got ready for shoot.

Alia shared the monochrome thread of pictures on her Instagram this Thursday in an all-white, ethereal ensemble.

“I want to write a novel about silence” he said; “ the things people don’t say” she quoted from author Virginia Wolf.

Take a look: