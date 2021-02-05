Celebrities spotted at the pre-launch event of Hassan Shehryar Yasins new studio Web Desk | February 05, 2021 HSY throw a star-studded bash for his new studio launch

Celebrities spotted at the pre-launch event of Hassan Shehryar Yasin's new studio

One of Pakistan’s renowned names in the fashion industry designer Hassan Shehryar Yasin, better known as HSY, has opened his own brand’s luxurious studio called HSY Mansion in Lahore. The designer-turned-actor recently throw a star-studded party in celebration of his studio launch.





HSY’s new studio will be Pakistan’s largest, most luxurious couture studio for bridal couture experience. The designer also announced that he will be officially opening his studio with a solo show in March.

The pre-launch party had industry’s prominent celebrities including models, designers, and actors, Fawad Khan, Maya Ali, Ali Zafar, Adnan Siddiqui, Sarwat Gilani and Ayesha Omar.

The pictures from the star-studded bash made rounds on the internet. Take a look at the stars who attended the bash last night.

HSY has recently made his acting debut with drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat, alongside actorsMaya Ali, Sheheryar Munawar, Rabia Butt, Saba Faisal, Nausheen Shah and Shabbir Jan.