Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardaris reception dress is all about 'the art of gold sewing'

Newlywed Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Choudhry’s wedding has been the latest talk of the town. Not just that it was high-profile wedding of the year, attended by leading political figures of the country, but also the details of her glamorous wedding dresses have been making rounds on the internet.

Bakhtawar who tied the knot with Mahmood on 29th January 2021 revealed details of her wedding reception’s dress in latest Instagram Story post.

Her reception was held on 30th January at Bilawal House Karachi. Bakhtawar wore an elegant and beautifully designed reception dress, designed by a Lahore-based designer Haris Ahmed.

She wrote while sharing Haris Ahmed’s post, “Even prouder to represent and wear beautiful traditional gota work by the most talented artisans.” For the reception, newly weds wore matching royal green. The groom sported winter's favourite velvet short sherwani pant suit and Bakhtawar donned traditional gota on raw silk.

Designer Haris also shared details on his social media about designing for the "most elegant couple". “We are privileged to design this traditional shalwar qameez for Bakthawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former President Mr. Asif Ali Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto on her reception day at Bilawal House on 30th January 2021.”





“An ethereal and breathtaking stunning look from the creation of masterpiece, harmoniously blends ace craftsmanship with the utmost design precision to create looks that are the epitome of elegance and truly timeless in appeal,” he added.

The designer also told that his team had worked over 800 development hours to bring the precious masterpiece, defined by the finest quality of hand-woven couture produced by zardozi “the art of gold sewing” layered with the sucha gota “real gota” & intricate twist of glistening threads that accentuate the design and reflects creativity that reinvent the traditional aesthetic.

Bakhtawar’s wedding dress called the Shahana Jora was a beautiful gold and ivory lehenga with a long shirt and extended dupatta, designed by a Sindhi designer Wardha Saleem.