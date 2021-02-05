In Pictures: Industrys top stars walked on ramp for Bridal Couture Week 2021 Web Desk | February 05, 2021 Take a look at the star-studded moments from Bridal Couture Week 2021

One of Pakistan’s most glamorous Bridal Couture Week has taken off in Lahore last night. Showbiz industry’s all A-listers rocked the ramp with designers’ beautiful and elegant dresses. Providing the biggest platform for new comer designers, the BCW show will run from 4th to 6th February.

The 18th edition of bridal couture week showcased designer Haris Shakeel for his bridal collection called Ishq, featured Saboor Aly.

Industry’s beloved couple actress Sarah Khan and singer Falak graced the ramp for designer Madiha Shoaib.





Veteran actor Nauman Ijaz appeared on the ramp for the first time with his sons for Uniworth.

BCW had special hair show that featured actress Maya Ali.

The famous drama serial Do Bol couple Hira Mani and Affan Waheed paired up for designer Alishba and Nabeel’s beautiful collection of Sakhiyan at the show.



For the 2021’s BCW designer Fahad Hussayn presented his collection titled Sao Banjara. He featured the beautiful star Ushna Shah as his show stopper model for the event.