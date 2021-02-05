Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari shares a memorable clip from her wedding on Instagram Web Desk | February 05, 2021 Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari shares video clip of traditional rasm from her wedding

The daughter of the former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-president of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari tied the knot with Mahmood Choudhry on 29th January 2021. The couple said their vows in the beautiful Nikkah ceremony, held at Bilawal House. The lavish wedding ceremony was attended by prominent political figures.

It looks like finally the newlywedded bride has taken out some time to share the beautiful pictures from her wedding ceremony. Taking to Instagram, Bakhtawar shared a memorable moment of the traditional rasm-e-aarsi mushaf.

The beautiful tradition allows the groom to see the face of the bride for the first time from the mirror placed between them. Sharing the beautiful clip, Bakhtawar wrote, “Using the same mirror from my parent’s wedding.”





In the video, it can be seen her father Asif Ali Zardari has been holding the mirror for the newly wed bride and groom.





Earlier, Bakhtawar shared an unseen picture from her mehndi event, which was held on 27th January 2021.

The groom Mahmood also shared a picture from their wedding reception.







