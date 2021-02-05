Heres what OKB has to say about viral Bilal Saeeds video Web Desk | February 05, 2021 OKB shared thoughts about viral video in which Bilal Saeed assaulted a woman

Here’s what OKB has to say about viral Bilal Saeed’s video

On Friday, Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt took to Twitter to share his two cents about the viral video in which singer Bilal Saeed can be seen assaulting a woman.

Butt responded to everyone who was justifying Saeed’s physical and verbal abuse against a woman and a man.

The 34-year-old tweeted: “Following the #BilalSaeed hashtag and -Just so we're clear, He instigated it. This is physical assault, not meme fodder. Please understand this is not normal behavior; it cannot be condoned or played for a laugh. You don't hit women. Please, have some decency."

The actor continued, “You can choose to hate feminist activism, but don't let that hate spring from ignorance. In plainer words, no, please, this is not what women mean when they're asking for equal rights.”



However, Bilal also explained why he got into the fight and said he was just trying to protect himself. The singer also posted a short clip of his home in shambles.

Saeed wrote: “Every human has the right to live with dignity and security, regardless of gender. I am a believer of peace, however I also believe in establishing boundaries when that peace is repeatedly compromised by another, regardless of gender”.

He added, “When the safety and dignity of a person is violated and jeopardized over and over again, he unfortunately is left with no option but to react”.