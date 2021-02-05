Turkish actor Celal AL aka Abdul Rehman hits 800,000 followers on Instagram Web Desk | February 05, 2021 'Ertugrul' actor Celal AL aka Abdul Rehman reaches 800,000 followers on Instagram

The famed Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul has bought many Turkish actors and actresses to the light of fame.

Recently, actor Celal AL, who received praise for portraying the role of Abdul Rehman in historical series has reached 800,000 followers on Instagram platform.

Taking to the same platform, Celal thanked his fans and followers who appreciated his performance and showered their love and praise for him. The actor thanked his fans who not only belong to Turkey but worldwide.

Expressing his gratitude, he wrote the post in Turkish, English, Arabic and Urdu languages. Celal penned the note, “I am really thankful for each and every one of my 800,000 followers. Lets make it 1M with your precious supports. With greetings and prayers..”





Portraying the role of a warrior and close aide of Ertugrul, Celal also wrote in roman Urdu, “Main 8 lakh looghoun me har aik ka shukriya ada karta houn ap sab ki support or Duaun'n se bohat jald 1 million chahny waly bhi ho jaingy.”

Celal received lots of love and great hospitality during his visit to Pakistan last month.