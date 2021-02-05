Netizens call Rihanna a Pakistani spy after picture with Zulfi Bukhari goes viral Web Desk | February 05, 2021 Indian netizens googles if Rihanna is a Pakistani spy or is she a Muslim?

Popular American singer Rihanna voiced her support for the farmers of India, who have been on months-long protest against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agricultural reforms.

She took to twitter on Tuesday and wrote, “Why aren’t we talking about this?” while sharing a CNN article on the farmers protest, with her 101 million followers on the platform, using the hashtag #FarmersProtest.

It seems like her tweet triggered an online backlash in India, as netizens claimed she was creating a propaganda.

Not just that, some of the Indian twitteratis called RiRi a ‘Pakistani agent’. The situation turned serious as some people discovered an old picture of Rihanna and Zulfi Bukhari, who is an special assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

Despite the Indians calling Rihanna a Pakistani spy, Zulfi lauded the singer for raising her voice, saying: “Well said and well done."

Responding to Rihanna’s tweet, the Indian government called the farmers’ protest an “internal matter.” In an official statement, the Indian foreign ministry said that celebrities needed “a proper understanding of the issues."