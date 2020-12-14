Demi Lovato pays tribute to Naya Rivera with The Beatles ‘Here Comes The Sun Web Desk | December 14, 2020 Demi Lovato shared a short clip glaring at the sun and confessed she missed late Naya Rivera

On weekend, Demi Lovato took to Instagram to reveal that she misses late Naya Rivera. Lovato shared a short clip while glaring at the sun and The Beatles’ track Here comes the Sun was playing in the background.

In the heartbreaking tribute the Beatles’ song referenced a scene in which two characters from Glee romantically bonded.

The 28-year-old singer wrote a caption that read “'Miss you nayarivera”. Lovato surely does miss her co-star from Glee and a really good friend.

Late Rivera played Santana in Glee, she drowned tragically in Lake Piru where she went to enjoy vacation with her son Josey. However, the little was found safe and sound on the boat rented by his mother. On 13th July, Rivera’s body was found after five-day search.