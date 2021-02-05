Armeena Khan speaks about consequences of emotional abuse Web Desk | February 05, 2021 Armeena Khan explained what emotional abuse is while reflecting on role in TV drama

Armeena Khan speaks about consequences of emotional abuse

Recently, Pakistani actress Armeena Khan took to Instagram and defined emotional abuse. She addressed the issue while referencing to her problematic role in a TV serial in which she manipulates people and tries to destroy everyone’s life and is never satisfied with what she has.

The 33-year-old shared a photo and wrote a caption alongside that read as “Emotional abuse, is a form of abuse, characterized by a person subjecting or exposing another person to behavior that may result in psychological trauma, including anxiety, chronic depression, or post-traumatic stress disorder”.





She continued, “It is often associated with situations of power imbalance in abusive relationships, and may include bullying, gaslighting”.

Moreover, Khan always speaks about issues surrounding society and often gets trolled for expressing her thoughts, but she also knows how to tackle the situation well.