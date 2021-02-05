Director Asim Abbasis next web series to be about children Web Desk | February 05, 2021 Asim Abbasi’s upcoming project would feature kids in lead roles

It seems like Pakistani film director, Asim Abbasi is now working on a project that would be based on children. His previous projects for example Churails and Cake have shown women in tough roles.

Recently, Abbasi took to Twitter his post hinted at an upcoming web series. His tweet read as “Round 3! Spread the word people and help us find some cool kids.”

However, the director’s casting call does not clarify what exactly his project would be about but it will surely be based on children.

Asim wants to cast a 7-9-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy. The post also specified that the rehearsals of the next project would start from 2021 summer, while filming would take place in Gitgit.

The Pakistani showbiz industry rarely highlight issues of women and children in the society, however, Abbasi has always worked on projects that are relevant to state.