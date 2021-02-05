Mohib Mirza talks about upcoming short film ‘Netflix Level Web Desk | February 05, 2021 Mohib Mirza shared details about upcoming project titled ‘Netflix Level’

Recently, Pakistani actor, Mohib Mirza and Bilal Yousufzai appeared in an interview with a publication and revealed details about his upcoming short film titled Netflix Level.

Mohib stated, “it’s a short film on how content on television or digital platforms sometimes suffer due to false beliefs, data and preconceived notions and mere assumptions of individuals”.

Whereas, Yousufzai said, “The short film is about how a writer faces all sorts of problems while narrating different storylines to producers. These are the same producers who aim for Netflix, but choose to shoot same old stories”.

The director also shared how it was like working with Mirza, he said “I have always been a fan of Muhib bhai. I grew up watching his dramas and films and always wanted to work with him. Finally, I got the chance to act with him under my own direction. He was very professional about the whole short film thing. He used to call me multiple times to discuss his character; I think it’s rare to see actors taking that much interest in their characters nowadays”.

Bilal added that “Netflix Level is a short film under the banner of Roll Karengey Films. RKF was started back in 2019 with the intention to promote good digital content and new talent. We are the only production house that created 11 web series in one year (2019). Then, we started creating short films. It has been quite a good journey”.

The short film is directed and written by Bilal Yousufzai. It also features new faces including Owais Ali and Reham Rafiq.

Moreover, Netflix Level would release on 7th February, 2021.

Watch the trailer below:







