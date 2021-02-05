Iqra Aziz pens heartfelt tribute for ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 team Web Desk | February 05, 2021 Iqra Aziz thanked ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’ team and said ‘it’s been long yet beautiful journey’

Iqra Aziz pens heartfelt tribute for ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’ team

Recently, Iqra Aziz took to Instagram and praised the team of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3. She thanked the producers for including her in the project.



The 23-year-old shared a picture with Feroze Khan, Wajahat Hussain, Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi and wrote a caption alongside that read as “#khudaaurmohabbat3 has been a long yet the most beautiful journey”.

“Thankyou abdullah.kadwani and asadaqureshi for making me a part of this amazing project you guys were the sweetest of all through out. Thankyou for making us all so comfortable” she continued.

“wajahathussain.syed you’re sanjay leela bhansali of pakistan, the best part about you as a director is that you’re fantastic at creating moments. You know what you want and you know how to make it happen ferozekhan it was a delight to work with you and i hope and wish this project creates a benchmark for all projects in future” she added.





“faizasaqlain faizasaqlain_ i’ve always been a fan of your designs, thankyou for designing the wardrobe for me in such a short span of time izainzaidi last but not the least, you’re my best friend + one of the best makeup artists of all. Thankyou for being with me on this project and making me look this pretty" she further added.

"And who all are not in this picture i’m so happy to work with you all and would never forget all the off screen moments, jokes, late night bahawalpur ki sardi aur multan ki tapti garmi wali shoots and what not” the Suno Chanda star concluded.