Competition can be really motivating: Ananya Pandey

February 06, 2021

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, the 22-year-old star shared how the Indian film industry has been really welcoming to her.

“I believe in healthy competition. It can be really fun and motivating,” is how she looks at her peers.

Ananya also went on to reveal that she enjoys a special bond with Sarah Ali Khan. The two divas always lift each other up after a movie.

“Having said that, I really get happy when other people of my age are doing something good. I was really excited to watch Coolie No 1 (2020), and kept telling Sara (Ali Khan, actor) she’s so fabulous in all songs. We jam to each other’s music," she told her fans.

"I am happy when I see everyone do well. I am also motivated, it helps me set the benchmark higher,” she says.