Amir Khan breaking the dance floor with Elli Avram in viral video: Watch Here
February 06, 2021

Amir Khan's new dance viral is a total hit.

Working on the sets of Koi Jaane Na, Amir Khan and Elli Avram were spotted shooting for a groovy dance sequence.

Not to mention, the two showcased insane chemistry as they danced hand in hand.





Only recently, Elli Avram also shared a picture with Aamir Khan, deeming him as the most humble actor of Bollywood.

"Blessed to have worked with the most warm-hearted, humble, kind and supportive _aamirkhan thank you for being you."