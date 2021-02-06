AR Rahman launches music platform Maaja for independent singers Web Desk | February 06, 2021 'The commercial music industry needs to take more risks,' says the singer

AR Rahman is taking Indian music to a new level.

The singer has launched a platform, 'Maaja', which means 'Majestic' to support local independent artists and help them take their voices on a global level.

“The commercial music industry needs to take more risks,” says composer AR Rahman. “There is a set of commercial expectations in Hindi movies especially. The vibe, the movie, the song… sometimes it’s savage, the way it’s done. They could take more risks with the box office not being a priority for OTT platforms and should go much deeper into our roots of music and find new ways to express the tradition," says Rahman.



For the same reason, the Dil Se composer has launched the new platform in support of South East Asian Indie music.

“The music market is very segregated and we don’t know who is consuming what. Our aim is to unite and create a new ecosystem with deserving talent, good production values for content and a robust platform to showcase it,” says the vocalist.



“Maajja will be giving a window of hope to indie musicians in the country. People won’t be discouraged to participate in counter-culture. That’s a huge thing,” says a co-founder.

