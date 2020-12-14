Bushra Ansari posts throwback photo from first drama Rishtay aur Raastay Web Desk | December 14, 2020 Bushra Ansari felt nostalgic as she shared an old picture from the year 1977

Bushra Ansari took to Instagram to share throwback pictures with her 233k followers, she looked young, beautiful and unrecognizable in the snaps from her first ever play called Rishtay aur Raatay that aired in the year 1977.

Ansari took her fans four decades back as she shared a really old image of herself when she was 21-year-old.

The 64-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning and her fans couldn’t help but praise her on flawless beauty.

The Aangan Terha star wrote a caption alongside her picture that read as “1st play ..rishty aur raasty...1977..”. She frequently shares her old photos with her followers.





Many fans commented and complimented her under the post, one of them compared her with Indian actress Reena Rai and said she resembled her.