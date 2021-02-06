Osman Khalid Butt has a message for Bilal Saeed:this is not normal behavior Web Desk | February 06, 2021 'This is not what women mean when they’re asking for equal rights,' says OKB

Osman Khalid Butt has a message for Bilal Saeed:'this is not normal behavior'

Osman Khalid Butt is disappointed at Bilal Saeed.

After the singer's violent video of assaulting a couple went viral, the Ehd e Wafastar has decided to speak up on the matter.

“Following the #BilalSaeed hashtag and – just so we’re clear, he instigated it. This is physical assault, not meme fodder. Please understand this is not normal behavior; it cannot be condoned or played for a laugh. You don’t hit women. Please, have some decency,” said OKB.



He later iterated that abusing a woman out of hatred is rather a shameful act.



“You can choose to hate feminist activism, but don’t let that hate spring from ignorance. In plainer words, no, please, this is not what women mean when they’re asking for equal rights.”

