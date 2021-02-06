Yasra Rizvi defends Nauman Ijazs anti-feminist remarks on infidelity Web Desk | February 06, 2021 'He really appreciated me on my work right,' says Yasra

Yasra Rizvi is defending Nauman Ijaz's 'anti-feminist' remarks on infidelity

Yasra Rizvi thinks Nauman Ijaz is a man of good heart.

In a recent interview with Something Haute, the Dunk actress spoke fondly of co-star Nauman Ijaz.

Saying that he is "a lot of fun,” Yasra said that she cherishes working with the actor.

When the host went on to remind her of the 'anti-feminist' remarks once given by Nauman, Yasra, who is a strong advocate of women, said that she realised that hedid not mean any of it.

“Yes, when I even asked him and his reply made me wonder that he just said it. There was nothing like that. He seemed like a very feminist man to me” Yasra continued “I didn’t have any old friendship with him but he really appreciated me on my work right away and worked with me.”







For the unversed, Nauman Ijaz made distasteful remarks on infidelity last year.

“If a woman is beautiful from the inside and outside and is also hard to get/difficult, I fall even more in love!” he said.



“I am such a great actor and an intelligent man that my wife, Thank God, never finds out.”

