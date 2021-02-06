Amna Ilyas latest video highlights fake charity culture Web Desk | February 06, 2021 Watch Amna Ilyas highlighting the show off charity culture in latest video

Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas is known in the industry for her outstanding acting performances in drama serials and super hit movies. Not just for her acting, but Ilyas is also loved for voicing out her opinions and challenging the stereotypes of the society.

While being a superb actress, the Baaji star is a great content creator on social media as well and her latest videos, highlighting the false cultures of the society are proof of that.

After receiving immense praise on social media for her previous video titled BHARAM Culture, in which she highlighted the culture of exercising ‘power’ to avoid taking responsibility, the Zinda Bhaag actress has dropped another hilarious video with a strong message.

In the latest video posted on her Instagram account, Ilyas threw light on the prevailing show-off culture in the society. She wrote in the caption, “They say do charity silently or else the charity is you.”

“Remember, you’re doing it to fill someone else’s void not yours. The next time you give, the camera doesn’t need to follow,” she added. “Sadqa aese do ke dayen hath se karo toh bayen hath ko pata bhi na chaley.”

In the video, the Gulabo actress can be seen giving charity money to the poor in front of the camera. While the video is being recorded, she’s pretending to be nice to the poor and as the cameras turns off, she can be seen pushing them away.

