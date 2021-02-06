In pictures: Highlights from Bridal Couture Week 2021 day 2 Web Desk | February 06, 2021 Pantene Bridal Couture Week 2021 continued on Day 2 with latest fashion statements

The magnificent and glamourous moments from Day 2 Pantene Bridal Couture Week 2021

Pantene Bridal Couture Week 2021 continued to celebrate the art of fashion on its second day. Providing the biggest opportunity for fashion designers and makeup artists to showcase their work, the BCW had showbiz industry’s prominent stars who graced the ramp with their glitzy appearances.

On the 2nd day of the 18th edition of BCW 2021, designer Uzma Babar presented her collection Zeenat, featuring actors Imran Ashraf Yumna Zaidi as the showstoppers. The drama serial Inkaar co-actors walked the ramp wearing elegant outfits by Uzma.

The Sabaat famed on-screen couple Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani walked on the ramp for designer Tabya’s bridal collection Khass – Mahal. Mawra donned in red bridal dress with a combination of both traditional and contemporary style while Ameer looked handsome in a champagne colored kurta.

Industry’s beloved actress Hira Mani graced the show with her appearance for designer Ahson Shoaib. His collection Dastaan-e-Mohabbat was presented on 2nd day of the event.

Renowned makeup artists and designers at the Kashees, Kashif Aslam made his debut at the 18th edition of BCW 2021.

His latest collection Parihaan, featured actresses Alizeh Shah, Urwa Hocane, Sana Fakhar, Shaista Lodhi, Fiza Ali and Sahiba. The glamorous took the stage spellbound with their gorgeous on the ramp performances.

Alizeh Shah

Urwa Hocane

Sana Fakhar Fiza Ali Shaista Lodhi

Sahiba



