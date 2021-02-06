Azaan Sami Khan gears up to drop debut solo album ‘Main Tera Web Desk | February 06, 2021 Azaan Sami Khan is all ready to release first solo album titled ‘Main Tera’

Recently, Adnan Sami’s son Azaan Sami Khan took to Instagram and announced that he would soon be releasing his debut solo album titled Main Tera.





This is the first time the singer has taken over song-writing and vocals. The album contains nine songs that are Main Tera, Dholna, Meri Sajna Re, Tu, Zama, Maahiya, Jaadugari, Ik Lamha and Ashiqui.

Moreover, Khan’s first solo album would release on 10th February, 2021.

While talking about his album, Azaan said: "I wanted it to be extremely personal. It’s almost biographical in some ways. I have delved into the first time I fell in love with somebody, the first crush, the first heartbreak, you’d basically witness a lot of firsts in this as it's my first album”.

As per Azaan, Main Tera features around 63 singers.