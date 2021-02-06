Ayushmann Khurrana reveals the idea behind his latest eyebrow slit look in ‘Anek Web Desk | February 06, 2021 Ayushmann Khurrana talks about the idea of having a distinct look in upcoming film ‘Anek’

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has become one of the industry's most stunning actors with his outstanding acting performances. His unique choices of films has made him one the most successful actor of the B-town right now.

The Andhadhun actor, who is currently busy shooting his upcoming film Anek, revealed the first look from the film that left his fans stunned. Sporting an eyebrow slit and bearded look for director Anubhav Sinha's film, Ayushmann, 36, has revealed how he took the idea of his 'new eyebrow slit' look to his director.





On Friday, as perBollywood Hungama, he said, "I have been fortunate enough to collaborate with film-makers who have always encouraged my creative inputs to their vision of storytelling. The eyebrow slit that I'm sporting in ANEK was an idea that I discussed with Anubhav sir."

The Badhai Ho actor further shared that the idea was to create a distinct look that audiences have never seen before. "It was about creating a distinct look that audiences have never seen me in and I'm glad that people have taken notice of this and are discussing it," he said.

"I have to thank Anubhav sir for being open to my suggestion and that's what makes our creative partnership so exciting. I have always been an eager artist who wants to contribute towards building my character and how it will look on screen," he added.

The actor has previously worked with the same director for film Article 15. The film gathered good reviews from the critics as well. While talking about his acting, he also opened up about how he takes mental notes about his characters. "I always make these mental notes and discuss them with my director. Like in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, my character wears a nose ring."