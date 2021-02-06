Aditya Roy Kapur to show his martial arts moves in upcoming film ‘Om: The Battle Within Web Desk | February 06, 2021 Aditya Roy Kapur picked up trainings in Kung Fu and Tai Chi for four months for upcoming film

Bollywood actor and heartthrob of millions Aditya Roy Kapur has been all set to stun his fans and viewers with his upcoming action-packed film Om: The Battle Within.

The Malang actor will be rocking the screens in his never-seen-before avatar in the latest film, produced by Ahmed Khan. While talking to Bollywood Hungama, director Kapil Verma revealed that Kapur picked up martial arts training for four months before the film went on floors in December.





He revealed that the Aashiqui 2 star worked hard for the role during pandemic. The film producers had constructed a gym at Aditya's house as public gyms were shut down at the time.

He was trained in Kung fu, Tai Chi and handling assault weapons for four months. Verma further told the publication that producer Khan had also booked a dance rehearsal hall where Aditya would train for two hours everyday with his three instructors- two of whom would train him in martial arts and one for cardio and stretches.

Not just he worked hard to perform the martial arts but the production team had also hired a chef for Aditya to help him with the diet to achieve a desired body look for his character, reported the media outlet.

The film will hit the screens in summer this year. Aditya’s first look from the film was revealed on Instagram. His look received mixed response from fans and followers.