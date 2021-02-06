German travel vlogger Christian Betzmann accepts Islam Web Desk | February 06, 2021 German content creator Christian Betzmann revealed converting to Islam

German travel vlogger Christian Betzmann accepts Islam

On Friday, the famous German vlogger and content creator Christian Betzmann took to Instagram and announced that he has accepted Islam.

Betzmann shared a photo and wrote a heartfelt caption alongside that read as “I have accepted Islam I started this channel last December and spend almost 1 year in Pakistan. During this time I met sooo many incredible people and learned a lot about the religion and the lifestyle”.

“Growing up in Europe the word Islam was always connected with negativity, war, terrorism and to be completely honest I was never a religious person before so I didn't really care what people thought back then. My best childhood friends were muslims and deep inside we are all human beings in the same simulation we call life," he continued.

“The islam is the religion of peace and I felt a deeper connection and something I want to experience and explore deeper for myself,” he concluded.