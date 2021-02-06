Sanam Saeed opens up about dealing with grief Web Desk | February 06, 2021 Sanam Saeed spoke about losing mother and said: ‘My work helped me with loss’

Recently, Sanam Saeed appeared in a talk show with Mahira Khan and talked about dealing with loss of loved ones and grief.

Khan said: "We've heard you talk about loss very bravely”. To which Saeed responded and said” I don't know why everyone says that, though. I am sure there are so many people who have bravely faced death and loss, even massive changes in their lives?”

“Of course, you are right. But as a public personality, whenever we share even a minuscule detail about our personal lives, we know what we are about to get into. We are actors; we are naked in front of the audience. So, what we really want to protect are our personal lives," she added.

While talking losing her mother, the Cake star said: “I have this coping mechanism of comparing myself to others a lot, not in an insecure way but to be grateful. To understand that people have it worse".

"I have had friends who have lost people in an accident. There's nothing worse than not being able to say goodbye. If that had been the case with my mother, I don't think we would have been able to cope. But we had our time to say goodbye; our time to do things we haven't done; our time to be grateful, be appreciative and our time to bond,” she stated.

“You don't feel bad for the ones who pass away, they are in eternal bliss. You feel for the people they leave behind. I felt bad for my younger siblings, for my dad - who had been her partner for 33 to 34 years. It was a good marriage,” she continued.

“When cancer happened for the first time, my mother was ready to fight it. After mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation, she went into remission. And then it occurred again. That's when we all thought, 'Oh no, not again.' I think that's when she gave up mentally,” the Deedan star added.

“I was away for work when her condition got worst. I remember I was in London and I still had six days of shooting left for Cake. So in my mind, she was fine, her oxygen levels were good. Because my siblings hadn't told me the actual condition. When I was returning to Pakistan, my brother told me to come directly to the hospital. That's when it hit me” she shared.

“My work helped me with loss. I cried real tears, I broke down. It was real emotions in the film since my character dealt with the same thing. So, when my brother came to pick me up from the airport, we went straight to the hospital where he told me it was time to pull the plug. My mother was on the ventilator at that time," she added.

“I went to her and told her that I am here. Everyone's here. But it was peaceful when she passed away," the actor revealed, breaking down. "If she had passed away before I got to say goodbye, I really would have regretted going to work,” the artist further added.

The Bachaana star also said that she saw her father cry for the first time when her mother passed away, she added that he just went to the bathroom. Saeed said, "I think he let it out there. I saw him and my heart just broke. Within minutes of her passing away, we were okay. I think it's just those few seconds that stay with you. That final goodbye”.