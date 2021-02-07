Juhi Chawla thinks she became a movie star for this great cause: Read Inside Web Desk | February 07, 2021 'I believe life became more enjoyable after I realized my passion for things other than cinema,' says Juhi

Juhi Chawla thinks she became a movie star for this great cause: Read Inside

Juhi Chawla is a renowned name in bollywood.

The actress has lived 20 successful years as a movie star. But there are alot of other things that have recently defined Juhi as a person.

Talking to Hindustan Times in a recent interview, the Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Kestar shed light on her work other than movies.

“Over the last many years, there has been a gradual shift in my areas of interest, rather I’d say that I’ve come to realise some startling facts about our environment I was oblivious to earlier which shook my core. Gradually, I educated myself about radiation caused by mobile towers and plastic pollution. I also began voicing my opinion on social media and in interviews," begins Juhi.

The 53-year-old is an honest environmentalist, cares about education and wellness of the people in India.

"Over a period of time, I have become a passionate environmentalist. I want a better world and education, that makes a difference for all children across the world, including mine," adds Juhi



“I believe life became more enjoyable after I realized my passion for things other than cinema. I’ve set a vision for the young girls studying and I look forward to strive and educate myself on how can I bring about a difference for a holistic learning approach. When you enjoy and love what you do, it is not work anymore. It makes you want to wake up every day. I’m content and also happy that I’m lot more than just a moviestar," Juhi tells her fans.



Infact, Juhi thinks that she became a celebrity just so she could use her fame and voice to protect the planet.

"Maybe I was meant to be a celebrity, so that I could work and create awareness about issues and people listen," says Juhi.

