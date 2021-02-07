Madhuri Dixit receives a loved-up note from husband Dr. Shriram Nene ahead of birthday celebrations Web Desk | February 07, 2021 'Loving life with my sweetheart,' says Dr. Nene

Madhuri Dixit is celebrating her husband's pre-birthday.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene have been married for over 20 years where the 'made for each other' couple enjoys a beautiful bond.

In a recent photo posted by Madhuri's husband on Instagram, Bollywood's Dhak Dhak queen was deemed as the best part of husband Shriram's life.

“Loving life with my sweetheart. Nothing like a pre-birthday celebration with the ones you love in a bubble in nature,” he captioned an loved-up note for Madhuri.

Fans, who could not stop gushing over the love of these two, showered their affection in the comments.

One fan wrote: “Aww! Thank you for sharing this. Madhuri Ji is truly SO SO beautiful without any makeup!”



Another added: “Wow so sweet. Lovely couple. May God keep you happy all your life.”









