Madhuri Dixit receives a loved-up note from husband Dr. Shriram Nene ahead of birthday celebrations

Madhuri Dixit is celebrating her husband's pre-birthday.
Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene have been married for over 20 years where the 'made for each other' couple enjoys a beautiful bond.
In a recent photo posted by Madhuri's husband on Instagram, Bollywood's Dhak Dhak queen was deemed as the best part of husband Shriram's life.
“Loving life with my sweetheart. Nothing like a pre-birthday celebration with the ones you love in a bubble in nature,” he captioned an loved-up note for Madhuri.
Fans, who could not stop gushing over the love of these two, showered their affection in the comments.
One fan wrote: “Aww! Thank you for sharing this. Madhuri Ji is truly SO SO beautiful without any makeup!”
Another added: “Wow so sweet. Lovely couple. May God keep you happy all your life.”
{{excerpt}}