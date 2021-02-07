Kareena Kapoor is not nervous and jittery ahead of baby number two Web Desk | February 07, 2021 'I guess I am more prepared and confident this time,' says Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is not going 'berserk' this time.

The actress, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, says her pregnancy has been calmer unlike with firstborn Taimur.

Talking to Times Now Digital in a recent interview, Kareena revealed the level of her nervousness is minimal this time around.

“I guess I am more prepared and confident this time. I was quite nervous and jittery since I was going to turn a mother for the first time. This time around, I am way calmer and thankfully, I am not going berserk yet,” she said.

Kareena, who is in the ninth month of her pregnancy, continues to work for her chat show What Women Want. Upon asking about the reason she of her not relaxing, the actress said:

“Why can’t pregnant women work? I do not understand the fuss about it. I have worked throughout my pregnancies and will continue to do even after delivery,” she said, adding, “In fact, it’s good to remain active and on your feet as it’s good for the baby’s health," she concludes.