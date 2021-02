Naimal Khawar Khan loves herself a cup of Kehwa in the mountains of Peshawar Web Desk | February 07, 2021 Naimal Khawar Khan, who was born in Peshawar, is spotted spending some family time in the region

Naimal Khawar Khan loves herself a cup of 'Kehwa' in the mountains of Peshawar

Naimal Khawar Khan is having the time of her life.

In a recent Instagram photo shared on Saturday, the Anaa star could not stop counting her blessings.

"Winter nights, kehwa & home allhumdulliah," captioned Naimal alongside her photo.



Naimal Khawar, who was born in Peshawar, is spending some family time in the cold mountains of the region.

Fans could see Namal sipping through a cup of 'Kehwa' in the photo while husband Hamza Ali Abbasi photobombed at the back.

Take a look: