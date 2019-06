200 کروڑ کی شادی ماحول کیلئے خطرہ بن گئی

View this post on Instagram

INR 200 Cr. Gupta wedding leaves Auli with piles of garbage⠀ ⠀ The garbage has surpassed 40 quintals and a team of 20 men have been tasked to deal with the waste⠀ ⠀ The marriage saw celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Baba Ramdev and various Chief ministers. The wedding was being monitored after activists raised ecological concerns over the choice of the venue⠀ ⠀ Follow @news_bulb to stay updated! ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #newsbulb #news #GuptaWedding #auli #garbage #KatrinaKaif #babaramdev #ecological #wedding #indianwedding #saveearth #saveoueplanet