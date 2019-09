عائشہ عُمر کو پاکستان کی نمائندگی مہنگی پڑگئی

View this post on Instagram

Me and my Jhanda bike, everywhere on the playa... this time with #rilli print choli and #jinnahcap inspired head piece.... was an extremely Proud Pakistani that evening... so many burners stopped to compliment my ethnic outfits and ask where I was from... big love to my fellow artists who helped me create these mobile art pieces... (they know who they are)... I had several lovely conversations describing my roots and culture... many more to come.... ‍️️. . . #burningman #industwetrust #welcomehome #ayeshaomar #keepitreal #proudpakistani #15minutesatatime