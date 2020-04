ماہرہ خان نے اپنی کزن کو خراج تحسین کیوں پیش کیا؟

View this post on Instagram

This is my baby cousin Mehek. She is fighting everyday to save lives. While we all have been worried about her, she remains steadfast in what she always wanted to do - become someone who can help others. Meko, I’m saluting you, thanking you and hugging you. I love you. Your, proud Ma Apa. Always Also a big big thank you to all the healthcare workers in Pakistan and around the world for standing on the frontlines of this pandemic